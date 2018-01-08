RCMP had to call in their Emergency Response Team after a suspect retreated to a home and refused to come out in the Cedar area, south of Nanaimo.

The 49 year old man was threatening employees at a business in the 13000 block of Cedar Road Saturday afternoon.

Before police arrived the man retreated to a nearby home.

That prompted the call to the ERT for someone with negotiating training.

However, before the Team could arrive the accused came out of the house voluntarily and was taken into custody.

He is facing multiple counts of assault.