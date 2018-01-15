The Ministry of Education has released six year high school completion rates for 2016 through to 2017.

The completion rate for Indigenous students increased 2 point one per cent province-wide to just about 66 per cent.

As for how the Cowichan Valley School District compares, the Indigenous student completion rate was just 49 per cent, down from 61 per cent the year before, however Superintendent Rod Allen says there are some things to consider in the numbers…..

Completion rates overall in the province were 84 per cent up slightly from the previous year.

The completion rate overall for students in the District was 81 per cent.

Allen says there’s always room to improve and efforts to keep teens in school are ongoing…..

The six-year completion rate calculates the number of students who graduated within six years from the time they enrolled in Grade 8.