Earlier this week, Duncan council directed staff to prepare a Financial Plan Bylaw.

There are a number of capital projects that will be included in the financial plan, including an additional $80,000 dollars which will be spent on the Pine Street project.

Duncan’s Director of Finance, Talitha Soldera says the work on Pine Street is quite involved.

Soldera says it’s a busy time of year at the City of Duncan.

A major change to the draft financial plan was the addition of more than $22,000 dollars to the Cowichan Aquatic Centre’s budget.

Duncan council will give the draft five-year financial plan first, second, and third reading at the January 22 meeting, with adoption expected in February.