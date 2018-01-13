Snowboarders and skiers will have more access to wilderness runs at Mount Washington Alpine Resort in 2018.

Four hundred acres of additional adventure ski terrain is being opened up on the mountain, after a snowy start to the season.

The stretch is called “The Outback” and only opens once the right snowpack levels are in place, due to obstacles such as cliff bands, trees, and rocks.

With the Outback running, the resort is now is now completely open in the alpine areas.

Eighteen kilometres of snowshoe trails are also running along with 30 kilometres of Nordic trails.