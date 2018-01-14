A former conservation officer is suggesting a few ways to build trust between the public and the wildlife service.
Bryce Casavant made headlines in 2015 when he refused to kill two bear cubs.
He’s now a researcher at Royal Roads University.
His report, Law Gone Wild, details a few ways conservation officer service policies can be improved.
Casavant has released a report and says one of his goals is to improve operations within the conservation service.
Casavant has another paper due to be released in the next month.