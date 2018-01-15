A friendship bench has been installed at the Cowichan Campus of VIU.

The yellow bench serves as a reminder about the importance of mental health awareness and aims to spur student to student conversations about it.

Addie Russell, who herself suffers from depression and who lost a brother to suicide, was a driving force behind getting the bench installed on the Cowichan Campus…..

The co-founder of the friendship bench campaign, who lives in Toronto, was in the Valley to unveil the bench.

Sam Fiorella says the bench isn’t intended as a place to sit if you are depressed, but rather, it’s a statement to remind students to talk to their peers about mental health….

The Kiwanis Club of Duncan donated 5,000 dollars towards to the purchase of the bench.