We’re giving away 2 tickets (valued at $250) to an Enchanted Masquerade Ball!

Presented by Genoa Integrative Health Society.

An evening of live music, dinner, drinks and dancing. Auctions will be held to raise funds for the new Genoa Integrative Health and Wellness Center. Help us unmask the secrets to wellness and vitality. view the event listing for more information, or to buy tickets.