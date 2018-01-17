Conservation officers in the Cowichan Valley had to euthanize a bear and her cub in the Chemainus area over the holidays.

Sargeant Scott Norris says officers don’t like to have to euthanize bears but when they become habituated to garbage, they have no choice…..

People can prevent the destruction of wildlife, like bears by locking up their garbage or using electric fencing to keep them away.

He says bears are active on south Vancouver Island year round.

There’s also been a trio of incidents related to the illegal harvest of Roosevelt Elk.

Norris says on November 26th an elk was harvested between Lake Cowichan and Youbou, on Boxing Day another was harvested on the north shore of Lake Cowichan and then again last week another was taken in the same area…..

Norris says anyone who spots something related to the illegal harvesting of elk is asked to call the RAPP line (1-877-952-7277) and report it.