Participants at a workshop this Saturday will learn more about rainwater harvesting.
It’s the second Capture the Rain workshop in a series.
The Cowichan Watershed Board’s Nora Arajs says the idea is to encourage people to think about water conservation in the summertime and learn about the options to harvest rainwater to use in the garden….
Participants are encouraged to bring their roof dimensions to learn about the potential to capture rainwater.
The workshop, which costs 10 dollars, goes Saturday from 10 to noon at the Island Savings Centre.
Participants should pre-register through Eventbrite.