Good news from the bargaining table.

The City of Duncan and members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees have reached a two-year deal.

C.U.P.E. employees had been without a contract for about a year and the sticking point between the union and the City of Duncan was the cost-savings resulting from the provincial government cutting M.S.P. premiums by half on the first day of 2018.

Lead negotiator, Ian McLean says it’s not perfect, but it’s a deal that works for both parties.

This agreement means City of Duncan employees will see a wage increase of 1.87 per cent effective January 1, 2017, and a two per cent increase on the first day of this year.

McLean says any negotiation is all about finding a middle ground.

The North Cowichan deal is four years and employees receive a one per cent wage increase effective January 1, 2017 and another one percent increase effective July 1, 2017.

Due to local C.U.P.E. workers going a year without a contract, the wage increase is retroactive back to last year.

The mediator has presented recommendations to the C.V.R.D. board and directors, along with C.U.P.E. members will look over the recommendations early next week.

North Cowichan and Duncan employ about 200 C.U.P.E. members, with another 175 working for the C.V.R.D.