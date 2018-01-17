154 rural and remote communites including those on the Sunshine Coast and all around Vancouver Island are in line for faster internet service.

That’s thanks to a 45 point 4 million dollar investment from the province and the Federal government to bring new, or improved, high speed internet in coastal communities.

Jinny Sims is B.C.’s Minister of Citizen Services….

Sims says access to the internet allows for greater economic prosperity for everyone, it also benefits schools, hospitals and First Nations communities.