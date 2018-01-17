The latest audit by the Acting information and privacy commissioner was done on WorkSafe BC because the organization receives a comparatively high number and variety of access and privacy related complaints.

However, Drew Arthur says that appears to be because of the personal information it is dealing with because, he says, overall, the audit revealed WorkSafe BC has developed a number of practices that indicate a susccessful information and privacy program and they are 94 per cent compliant.

The audit resulted in just four recommendations including the implementation of an electronic case management system….

Arthur says other government organizations could learn from WorkSafe BC’s practices that allows it to provide timely information on personal files.