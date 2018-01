More than two thousand B.C. Hydro customers were without power between Ladysmith and Chemainus earlier today.

The outage was a result of a downed wire and customers from just north of Hambrook Street in Ladysmith to just south of Daniel Street in Chemainus were in the dark.

If your power hasn’t been restored, call 1-800-BCHYDRO (1-800-224-9376).