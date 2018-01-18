The BC SPCA is calling on the College of Veterinarians of British Columbia to enact a ban on declawing cats.

Dr. Emilia Gordon, senior manager of animal health for the BC SPCA says declawing a cat does not just remove the nails, it removes bones of the toes, comparable to amputating all of a human’s fingers at the last knuckle.

But, she says, there are other complicating factors….

//www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/gordon-1.wav Gordon says studies show that 63 per cent of declawed cats experienced abnormal bone growth long-term where the toes have been cut, a condition which can cause severe pain.

The Veterinary Medical Association in Nova Scotia has voted to ban feline declawing, but so far, it’s the only province to do so.