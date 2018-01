There are now three versions of the 100 Who Care organization operating in the Valley.

We’ve got 100 Cowichan Woman Who Care, 100 Men Who Care and now 100 Warmland Women Who Care.

Pam Richmond says there seemed to be plenty of interest in starting the third group…..

The inaugural gathering for the new group goes on Thursday at the Cowichan Golf and Country Club.

Richmond says anyone interested in signing up for the group is asked to register first at 100warmlandwomen.com.