Cowichan Green Community is offering its second year of free Chow Down Family Cooking Classes.

Jennifer Dorby says the classes are geared to families who face challenges accessing and preparing healthy meals and connecting with their community…

Dorby says participants are enjoying the experience….

Child minders are on site for the classes every Monday evening from 4 to 6:30 and you have to pre-register for the classes.

The program was made possible thanks to funding from the NutritionLink Services Society.