The birds from the World Parrot Refuge in Coombs are on the move again.

That’s because the warehouse in east Vancouver where they were being kept since they had to move from the Coombs location is being developed.

Jan Robson, of the Greyhaven Exotic Bird Sanctuary says of the 584 birds that were taken from Coombs, there are still some that need to find homes, but potential adopters are being screened to ensure the birds head to a good forever home…..

Robson says they need to find a facility that’s about 3,000 square feet, on the ground floor in a building that’s got the right zoning and where noise won’t be an issue.

Anyone who has such a facility, wants to adopt a bird, or donate can contact Robson at 778-668-1094 or email the Greyhaven Exotic Bird Sanctuary at info@greyhaven.bc.ca.

The parrots had to leave the Refuge in Coombs in 2016 after the owner there passed away.