It’s not what motorists want to hear, but it’s a necessary evil in an effort to make one of the most used corridors on the island safer.

The Ministry of Transportation construction project is worth 34 million dollars and includes the installation of a median barrier, four-lane highway, wider shoulders, and lighting improvements from Shawnigan Lake Road to Aspen Road.

Deputy Regional Director with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, Janelle Erwin says motorists should expect 20-minute delays during peak hours.

For decades, the Malahat has had the reputation of being a very dangerous corridor between Victoria and Mill Bay, but the Ministry of Transportation is trying to make this stretch of the Trans-Canada much safer.

Erwin explains what’s happening in the five-kilometre stretch.

This particular stretch was determined an area of need in a Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure safety scan a few years ago.