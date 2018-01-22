125 centimeters of snow fell on Mount Washington in a 48 hour period this weekend.

It resulted in the complete closure of the resort yesterday (Sun) and left officials with no choice but to close the road going up to the mountain as Emcon was unable to keep up with the snowfall, partly because of the slow moving traffic.

Sheila Rivers says today (Mon), the Mountain is open and traffic is getting in and out…..

Rivers says some people had to spend the night in the lodge or the pub, hunkering down wherever they could, but the power was on and food services was up and running.