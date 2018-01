By all accounts Roger’s Hometown Hockey was a very successful event in the Cowichan Valley.

Ernie Mansueti with the Municipality of North Cowichan, helped pull the event together on our end and says the turnout was pretty good…..

Mansueti is already “game” to say, he would step up to help organize the event again…..

Mansueti says not only do we get to showcase where we live, but the event showcases the people who call the Cowichan Valley home.