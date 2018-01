There was a water main break affecting about 700 residents of the North Shawnigan water system last night (Sun).

The CVRD’s Brian Dennison says it was a big break at Gregory Road and McIntosh and crews found it quickly.

He says a break in that area is not all that unusual…..

Dennison says, for the most part, the water was back on within a couple of hours, but about a dozen homes were without water until 5 o’clock this morning (Mon).