Stats Canada has released provincial population estimates from July 1st of 2016 to June 30th of 2017.

At the provincial level, on June 30th of 2017, the B.C. population was an estimated 4 point 8 million people.

That represents an increase of over 59,000 people from the year prior.

Looking at B.C. municipalities with at least 5,000 people, there were two locations to note.

The population in the Town of Ladysmith grew 5 point 9 per cent.

However, the town of Lake Cowichan saw the largest relative decline in population between 2016 and 2017 of 4 point 7 per cent, or 149 people.