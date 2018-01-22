Students at Vancouver Island University’s Cowichan Campus were invited to bring a friend to school Monday to experience life on campus.

Cora Jimmy is upgrading her english and math with the hopes of entering a program to become a registered nurse in the future.

She says she didn’t find it so bad to come back to school after being out of it for so long…..

She brought her daughter and spouse with her to experience campus life Monday and Lloyd Bob says it’s got him thinking about his future opportunities as well…..