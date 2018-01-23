Shawnigan Lake RCMP is asking the public for help in identifying some suspects following some vandalism at Cobble Hill.

In early January, the suspects forced their way into the washroom after it was closed for the night, ripped out security lights, tore soap dispensers off the wall, and attempted to set the building on fire by stuffing a vent full of paper towel and lighting it on fire.

Had they succeeded, some, or all of them, could have faced arson charges which involves jail time.

If you recognize anyone from the surveillance, contact the Shawnigan Lake RCMP at (250) 743-5514 and refer to Shawnigan Lake RCMP file number 2018-24.