The Office of the Auditor General of B.C. has released its audit plans for the next couple of years.

Auditor General Carol Bellringer says this year performance audit topics include post-secondary student mental health, the RCMP contract, and access to timely cancer care.

Bellringer says the office still intends to conduct an audit on the Peace River Site C project after putting the work on hold until the B.C. Utilities Commission completed its investigation…..

In the coming years, the office will also be auditing the financial statements of other entities including portions of the health sector and BC Hydro.