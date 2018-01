The Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada is coming to the Cowichan Valley.

Andrew Scheer will be at Mellor Hall at the Cowichan Exhibition grounds this Thursday.

His visit aims to introduce him to a broader swath of the Canadian electorate and the event is the kick-off for that national effort.

Admission to the event is 10 dollars.

The doors at Mellor Hall open at 6 and Scheer is scheduled to speak at 7.