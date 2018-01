The province will have a new provincial health officer come the end of this month.

Dr. Bonnie Henry will take over from Dr. Perry Kendall who is retiring.

Henry, who has been working in the capacity of deputy provincial health officer since the fall of 2014, says the overdose crisis is high on the list of most pressing issues in B.C. but there are others…..

Henry says during her term she would also like to address inequities in health care for First Nations people and children and youth in B.C.