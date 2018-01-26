Ratepayers, living in the Islands Trust jurisdiction, are looking at a 2 per cent tax increase for 2018, with one Island exception.

Chair, Peter Luckham says the increase will enable the Islands Trust to maintain core functions, as well as fund short-term projects…..

The residents within the Bowen Island Municipality, however, are looking at a 17 point 3 per cent tax increase which will raise an additional 51,000 dollars overall.

Luckham says that’s because the Trust is hiring a new program coordinator position and because the Trust will not be drawing any money from the surplus to cover budget shortfalls this year.

The next step is to ask ratepayers to have a say about how funds are used to support the mandate to preserve and protect the Trust Area.

You can do that by emailing the Trust or on the website through an online survey.

It’s expected the budget will be approved during the Trust’s next quarterly meeting on Salt Spring in March.