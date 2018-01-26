A new Canadian study says that the flu can increase your risk of a heart attack by six times.

And, the most at-risk people are those over the age of 65. Island Health, Medical Health Officer, Dr. Shannon Waters says the results of the study are not surprising……

The study looked at 20,000 lab-confirmed cases of influenza infection, and found 332 patients were hospitalised with heart attacks and of those, 20 patients were found to have experienced a heart attack within seven days of being diagnosed with the flu.