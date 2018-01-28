The Oceanside RCMP are offering residents in the area “home security assessments” and it can be a good reminder to take stock of your own situation.

Auxiliary Constable Mike Dally says the aim of the program is to prevent crime from happening by reducing the risk you will become a victim.

Dally says the feeling some people have following a robbery can be debilitating…..

Dally says many crimes happen because the opportunity is there.

Those are things like open garage doors that can lead right to an unlocked door of a house or ladders in a yard that a thief can use to access a window in the home.