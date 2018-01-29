The vaccine contained in the flu shot for this season, more or less, hit the mark.

Island Health, Medical Health Officer, Dr. Shannon Waters says the coverage for the influenza “A” strain is not as good as it could have been, but there’s a lot of influenza “B” going around and the flu vaccine has that one covered for those who rolled up their sleeves for a shot.

As for how the flu season has been progressing, Waters says it’s pretty typical…..

Waters says for most people, the best thing to do if you have the flu is to stay home, drink fluids and take acetaminophen.

For those who are more vulnerable to complications including the elderly, the young and people with chronic diseases, if you are not feeling better within 3 or 4 days, it’s a good idea to see a doctor because there are anti-virals available that can decrease the duration and the severity of the symptoms.