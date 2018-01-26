The leader of the Federal Conservative Party was in the Cowichan Valley Thursday night.

Andrew Scheer introduced himself to a gathering of about 250 people.

Scheer was asked about the Conservative policies when it comes to homelessness…..

On derelict vessels, Scheer says owners need to be held to account ……

Scheer says some governments think they can solve all the problems but Conservatives believe in leveraging the power of the free market so solutions rise to the top.

Politicians will be heading back to the House of Commons Monday.