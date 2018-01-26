31,000 people have visited the website about electoral reform in B.C. and 11,000 have filled out an online questionaire.

The deadline to fill out the questionaire is February 28th and the province is urging residents to participate.

It’s at: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/howwevote/

Attorney General David Eby says some of the feedback so far indicates if proportional representation is a “go” in this fall’s referendum, people are requesting a second referendum be held after two election cycles….