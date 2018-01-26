31,000 people have visited the website about electoral reform in B.C. and 11,000 have filled out an online questionaire.
The deadline to fill out the questionaire is February 28th and the province is urging residents to participate.
It’s at: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/howwevote/
Attorney General David Eby says some of the feedback so far indicates if proportional representation is a “go” in this fall’s referendum, people are requesting a second referendum be held after two election cycles….
The referendum on electoral reform will be held no later than November 30th of this year through a mail-in ballot, with results binding at a threshold of 50 percent plus one vote province-wide.
The government says if a new voting system is approved, legislation will be introduced in time for the 2021 provincial general election.