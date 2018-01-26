Members of Parliament from all over the country are heading back to Ottawa for the first sitting of 2018, starting Monday.

The leader of the federal N.D.P., Jagmeet Singh has made minor tweaks to the shadow cabinet and Cowichan-Malahat-Langford M.P., Alistair MacGregor has been appointed the Agriculture Critic.

MacGregor says there are a few priorities when the House resumes including addressing the inequality among Canadians.

MacGregor says the New Democrats have to take the Trudeau government to task about a number of other issues including action on climate change.

At the N.D.P. retreat, MacGregor was appointed the New Democrats Agriculture Critic and he says it’s “Just a beautiful fit for me personally and for the Cowichan Valley, given how connected people are to our farmers and agricultural sector.”

MacGregor’s family has a small farming operation and he’s excited about the new role.

He says the agriculture sector isn’t all-encompassing, but it overlaps many sectors.

Lawrence MacAulay is the Agriculture Minister and MacGregor is looking forward to holding the Trudeau government accountable.