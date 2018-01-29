There are some flooded roads in our region this morning.

Canada Avenue, between the Sherman Road roundabout and Beverly is flooded.

Philip Street and Mary are both flooded as well.

It’s also flooded at Chemainus Road and Crofton Road at the corner commonly known as Pinson’s Corner.

We’ve had callers to the station reporting portions of Tzouhalem Road are flooded around by the tennis courts.

And the usual culprit, Cowichan Bay Road between Tzouhalem Road and the Trans Canada Highway is still closed due to flooding.

A number of bus routes are affected by the road closures, so you may want to check with BC Transit before heading out: https://bctransit.com/cowichan-valley/home

A rainfall warning is in effect for East Vancouver Island.