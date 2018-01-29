B.C.’s Attorney General is calling ICBC’s financial situation a dumpster fire.

David Eby says the insurer has accumulated 935 milion dollars in net losses in the past 9 months and those losses could hit one point 3 billion dollars before the publicly owned company’s fiscal year end.

He says the previous government saw the red flags as early as a report in 2014 which was never fully released to the public and some hard decisions are going to have to be made…..

On the table now are significant road safety initiatives that revolve around red light cameras, distracted driving and improvements to dangerous intersections, but future initiatives could include a cap on minor injuries and increased deductibles.