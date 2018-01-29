The Western Canada Marine Response Corporation is looking at setting up shop in Nanaimo in March of 2020.

The date is not fixed however, because Michael Lowry says it depends when TransMountain puts it pipeline into service.

Lowry says the Corporation is pushing back capital purchases until an in-service date from the pipeline is more definitive but there is some work that will be done at the Nanaimo location…..

The Nanaimo response base, which will employ 35 people, means response times to spills in South Coast waters will be cut in half.

It also means the small base in Duncan will be closing.