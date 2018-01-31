B.C.’s Attorney General says there’s been no directive for increased enforcement for liquor control from his office.

David Eby was commenting after a series of raids on liquor vendors in B.C., including one at the Grand Hotel in Nanaimo…..

The liquor control agents swooped in to the Grand Hotel last week and seized some bottles of whisky the owner had purchased from the Sotch Malt Whisky Society of Canada.

The co-founder of the society says the products they bring into the province are all registered and taxes are paid, however, the law is that liquor purchases must be made through the provincial Liquor Distribution Branch.

Some have complained the unique purchases of high-end single-malt whisky are not available through that route and legislation proves B.C.’s liquor laws are archaic.

Eby says that policy is under review.