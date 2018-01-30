If our skies are clear we will get a front row seat to a lunar eclipse early Wednesday morning.

Beginning around 4, Dr. Gregory Arkos, a professor of physics, engineering and astronomy at V-I-U says the shadow of the earth will begin to cover the moon and the full eclipse will be in effect by about 5:30.

He says we are in for an extra treat because it will be a super moon, and it’s a blue moon, being the second one in January and a blood moon when it’s in full eclipse.

Arkos says there’s more to look at early Wednesday morning than just the moon too…..

Arkos says, unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse is completely safe to look at with the naked eye or even with binoculars.