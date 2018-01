Turns out that rain system that dumped on us this weekend was called an atmospheric river.

Lisa West, of Environment Canada explains…..

West says 60 to 70 millimeters of rain fell in Nanaimo, 111 fell in Bowser and almost 64 fell at Shawnigan Lake but, she says, the worst is over and from here on in, we can expect more typical rainfall amounts.

As for whether or not the sky will be clear when the lunar eclipse happens early Wednesday morning, it’s not looking good…..