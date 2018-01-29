Despite the flooding and subsequent closure of Canada Avenue the Municipality of North Cowichan says the dike system is operating as is should.

Dave Conway because the dike had to be breached in three places in the original plan to let traffic through, the plan was to use sandbags to close those, if the time came….

Sandbags have been put in on Canada Avenue now south of Philips Street closing off two concrete walls.

Conway says the sandbags will allow the water to flow towards the Somenos Marsh area and the flood pumps will push the water out.

Anyone who is experiencing some local flooding can call the Municipal office (250-746-3106) as sandbags have been made available.