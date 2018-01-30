The location for the town hall with the Prime Minister has been released.

Justin Trudeau will be at VIU, in the lower cafeteria which is Building 185, this Friday at 11.

Trudeau is hosting the town halls to hear directly from Canadians on how we create well-paying jobs, strengthen the middle class, grow the economy, and ensure more opportunities for everyone.

The doors to the event will open at 9.

You can RSVP at: http://terrybeechmp.ca/2018/01/24/town-hall-with-prime-minister-justin-trudeau-in-nanaimo/.

RSVPs do not guarantee access to the event.

Admission will be on a first come, first served basis.