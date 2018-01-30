The recovery in the Cowichan Valley as a result of rising water levels is ongoing.

In the Municipality of North Cowichan, Canada Avenue between Beverly and Sherman Road remains closed but Mary and Philip Street are open, except for portion of Philip that joins Canada Ave.

Pinson’s corner where Chemainus Road and Crofton Road meet is now open.

The CVRD is reporting Tzouhalem Road is open, but a portion of Genoa Bay Road is closed as is the highway at Fairy Lake on the Pacific Marine Route.

A number of local parks are closed due to flooding, those include the suspension bridge over the Koksilah River at Bright Angel Park, Maple Grove Park at Cowichan Bay, Sandy Pool Regional Park at Sahtlam, Jack Fleetwood Park at the Cowichan Station and Busy Place Creek at Glenora.

The Town of Ladysmith has had to limit the traffic access on 4th Avenue at the Rocky Creek dip due to a partial culvert washout.

Single lane access will remain in place until further notice.

The River Forecast Centre has evaluated the flows in some of our rivers and downgraded some of the information.

The high streamflow advisory for the Cowichan River has been downgraded.

Flood warnings on the Chemainus River, Koksilah River and surrounding areas have ended.

The Centre says river levels have now peaked and have been easing since Monday.

However, in larger rivers with lake-influence, including the Cowichan River, flows remain elevated and are expected to slowly recede throughout today (Tues) and tomorrow (Wed).