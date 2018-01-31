A spokesperson for the Georgia Strait Alliance is happy to see the province acknowlege not enough is known about cleaning up spilled diluted bitumen.

Christianne Wilhelmson says a move by the province to establish an independent scientific advisory panel to assess whether regulations can mitigate the impact of heavy oil spills in our coastal waters is good news…..

The province also announced it will be beefing up the regulations when it comes to the movement of petroleum products whether it’s by rail, truck or pipeline.

Transporters will need to have provincial plans in place to manage a spill and the liability for the full cost of the response and recovery will lie with the owner and the transporter of the substance.