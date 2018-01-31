The B.C.’s Seniors Advocate has released her third annual Residential Care Facilities Quick Facts Directory which shows the vast majority of the province’s seniors’ care homes are understaffed.

The report shows that 85 per cent of B.C.’s residential care facilities are not funded to meet the government’s own minimum staffing guidelines.

The Hospital Employees Union’s Jennifer Whiteside says the numbers were marginally better than last year when the seniors’ advocate reported that nearly 91 per cent of care homes in the province were not funded adequately……

The numbers show that for Island Health, 95 per cent of the 59 facilities do not have adequate levels of staffing.