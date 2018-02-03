The B.C. Forest Discovery Centre is the site of the Maple Syrup Festival today and tomorrow.

There is a lot happening, as people will be shown how to tap trees and transform the sap into syrup.

Forest Discovery Centre Manager, Chris Gale says numbers last year were down due to the snowstorm that coincided with maple syrup weekend.

Gale says B.C. Maple’s produce fantastic syrup.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

More information is available at bcforestdiscoverycentre.com.