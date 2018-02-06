ICBC legal fees have grown to consume 24 per cent of Corporation’s budget.

Attorney General David Eby has announced changes to the operations of ICBC that, he says, will save the corporation, that’s bleeding red ink, one billion dollars…..

Eby says as of April 1st, 2019 a new limit of 5,500 on pain and suffering for minor injury claims will be in effect.

Disputes over certain motor vehicle injury claims will be adjudicated by B.C.’s Civil Resolution Tribunal and that will provide significant savings in legal fees.

The changes will free up enough cash to make major improvements in accident benefits where the injuries are serious.

* Doubling the lifetime allowance for medical care and recovery costs for those catastrophically injured in a car accident from $150,000 to $300,000. Legislation will be introduced with the intention of making this benefit retroactive to Jan. 1, 2018, in order to start immediately helping seriously injured British Columbians.