Economic Development Cowichan has a new webpage up and running profiling business in the region.

Amy Melmock, Manager of Economic Development says the page aims to introduce potential investors to our community and what it has to offer……

Melmock says the page not only features information about our demographics, success stories and links to services here, but it will feature upcoming events and, in that respect, is not static.

You can go to the website here: https://www.ecdevcowichan.com/