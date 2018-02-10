The battle rages on between the Governments of Alberta and B.C. over the contentious Trans-Mountain pipeline expansion.

The Horgan government recently asked for more consultations on oil spill readiness and a cap on increased shipments of bitumen until it has the required confidence in response measures.

The Alberta Government sees this as nothing more than a stall tactic, delaying the construction of a pipeline expansion worth more than seven billion dollars.

Alberta Premier, Rachel Notley has unveiled a task force which will defend Alberta jobs from B.C. workers over what she deems an ‘unconstitutional attack’ connected to the expansion.

This follows Notley’s decision to kill any negotiations between the two provinces with regard to the importing of B.C. electricity to Alberta.

Earlier this week, the Alberta Premier also announced that our eastern neighbours will no longer import B.C. wine.

B.C. Premier, John Horgan has countered with a reference to the New West partnership signed by B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

Horgan and his staffers are going to look into whether or not Notley is violating internal trade agreements.