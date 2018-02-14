On Family Day, Cowichan Search and Rescue responded to a call that a man fell into a cave while hiking in the Skutz Falls area.

The hikers the man was exploring with stayed during the entire extrication process and Cowichan S.A.R. Search Manager, Tina Phillips says crews are thankful for the help the hikers provided.

Phillips adds that crews used an A.T.V. with a stretcher to get to the area, but the terrain was too rough to take the man out on that vehicle.

The man fell into a limestone cave and B.C. Provincial Coordinator with the Cave Rescue Service, Doug Munroe says crews had to contact the Ministry of Mines and Resources to ensure the man didn’t fall into a mine.

The man was rescued, but he did suffer significant injuries.

He’s at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, recovering from his injuries and is reportedly in stable condition.

Munroe says if you find yourself in need of help like this, call 9-1-1 and ask for Cave Rescue.